Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $51.74 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.38 million. Equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

