Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 204.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.07% of 8X8 worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in 8X8 by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in 8X8 by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 161,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 16,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $507,023.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,806.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $26,665.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,584.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,201 shares of company stock worth $2,527,964 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.98. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.96.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

