Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 2,100 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.11. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $68.52.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

