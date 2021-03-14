Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 2,500 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW opened at $80.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.17.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.