Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 500 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BIO opened at $559.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.38 and a 12 month high of $689.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $601.08 and its 200 day moving average is $569.31.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The business had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.00.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

