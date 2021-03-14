Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.73.

HZNP opened at $91.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $96.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 15,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,474,501.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,554,769.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $148,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,675 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,601. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.