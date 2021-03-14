Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 15,923 NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NVCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $138.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 727.88 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $194.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.66.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,628.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.