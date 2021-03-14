Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in 51job were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in 51job during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in 51job during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in 51job during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in 51job by 2.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 51job during the third quarter worth about $573,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOBS opened at $64.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.56. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.77.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

