Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,110,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,101,000 after acquiring an additional 292,897 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of AerCap by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,258,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,674,000 after purchasing an additional 115,523 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,108,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of AerCap by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,459,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of AerCap by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,411,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,293 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Stephens upgraded AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen raised their price target on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Shares of AER stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.35 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

