Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.62. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.79.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

