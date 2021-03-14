Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.79 Million Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 28,899 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 816.8% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,235,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,777 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after acquiring an additional 917,642 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,823,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 647,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 755,648 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 476,360 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $29.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,789 in the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.