Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 151,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GL stock opened at $101.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.81. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $101.80.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $1,308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,269,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,506,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,705 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,613. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

