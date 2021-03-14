Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $1.98 Million in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 760.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,280,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,250,000 after buying an additional 5,551,150 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DADA. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

NASDAQ DADA opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.95.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

