Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $2.47 Million in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

KC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC opened at $52.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.65. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

