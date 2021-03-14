Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cloudflare by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,821,485.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $4,019,211.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 710,622 shares of company stock worth $57,386,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

Shares of NET opened at $76.30 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.64 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.23.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

