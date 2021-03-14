Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter worth $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCEP has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.15.

CCEP opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.07. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

