Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,500 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $142.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.59 and a 200 day moving average of $140.16. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,673. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALNY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.42.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.