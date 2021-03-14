Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 900 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $137.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $143.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.59.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

