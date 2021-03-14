Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Truist upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.96.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

