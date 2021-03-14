Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,393,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $331.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $368.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.78. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $406.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.61, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.05%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $491,365.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,534,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 253,937 shares of company stock worth $94,495,817 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

