Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE:IFF opened at $134.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.54 and a 200 day moving average of $118.98. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $143.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.