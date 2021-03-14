Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 11,579 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,579 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 6,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $63.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

