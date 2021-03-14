Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 12,800 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Celanese by 55.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,492 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter worth $73,861,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 533,403 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $20,409,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $19,956,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CE stock opened at $148.00 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $152.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.05.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

