Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,400 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in IDEX by 78.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.40.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $199.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $211.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.57 and its 200 day moving average is $190.89. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

