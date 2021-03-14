Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 6,600 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 237.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $17.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.24.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.