Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 8,200 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 73.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 50,868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 41.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ON shares. Summit Insights cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

Shares of ON stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.55, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

