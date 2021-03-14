Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 902 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,011,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after buying an additional 591,090 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,127,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,913,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,118,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,377,000 after buying an additional 15,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 512.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after buying an additional 537,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $1,282,677.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,689,307.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,029 shares of company stock valued at $26,179,415. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.09.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $119.75 on Friday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $124.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

