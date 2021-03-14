Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $2.36 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 242,070 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $834,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUMN. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

