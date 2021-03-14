Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $1,111,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,347,646.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $1,399,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,603,187.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock worth $21,563,363 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $160.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.89. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $201.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

