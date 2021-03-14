Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,819,000 after buying an additional 22,565 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNA opened at $217.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.86. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $221.59.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,654.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,605 shares of company stock worth $14,986,688 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

