HAPI Trading 0.9% Lower Today (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, HAPI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for $100.88 or 0.00167879 BTC on major exchanges. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $7.95 million and $882,595.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.58 or 0.00445298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00061324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00092927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00067144 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.70 or 0.00512064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011653 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

