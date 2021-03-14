Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the February 11th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 960,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Larry G. Swets, Jr. acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harbor Custom Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Harbor Custom Development by 1,029.4% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,863,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after buying an additional 2,610,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Harbor Custom Development by 472.2% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 133,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 110,560 shares in the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCDI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.28. 288,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,558. Harbor Custom Development has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

