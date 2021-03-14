HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Up 59.5% Over Last Week

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded up 59.5% against the dollar. One HARD Protocol token can currently be purchased for $2.18 or 0.00003632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $111.13 million and approximately $26.77 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.30 or 0.00444263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00061190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00048964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00091647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00066854 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.11 or 0.00505669 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000456 BTC.

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

