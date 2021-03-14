Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

HRGLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $45.67 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average of $42.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.2962 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

