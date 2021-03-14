Harmony Market Capitalization Reaches $755.98 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 47.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. Harmony has a total market cap of $755.98 million and approximately $347.00 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harmony has traded 122.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0814 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00048582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.95 or 0.00643418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00070444 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00025081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00034749 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,958,725,007 coins and its circulating supply is 9,281,710,007 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.