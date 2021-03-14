HashBX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $37.00 (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 28% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. HashBX has a market cap of $810,487.73 and $37.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashBX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HashBX has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00048418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.72 or 0.00642440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00070282 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00025014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00034970 BTC.

About HashBX

HashBX (HBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

Buying and Selling HashBX

