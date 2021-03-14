HashCoin (HSC) Trading Up 16.7% This Week

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. HashCoin has a market cap of $414,358.10 and $79,864.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One HashCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00048472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.93 or 0.00638926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00070177 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00034989 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

