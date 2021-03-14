Hathor (HTR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $235.82 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 14th. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $235.82 million and $5.43 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded 51.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002169 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.54 or 0.00446585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00061320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00050130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00094643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00067077 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.46 or 0.00509655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

