Head to Head Analysis: MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) & Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS)

Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) and MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Gadsden Properties and MMA Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A MMA Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Gadsden Properties and MMA Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A MMA Capital 171.54% 26.20% 14.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.6% of MMA Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of MMA Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Gadsden Properties has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MMA Capital has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gadsden Properties and MMA Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gadsden Properties $40,000.00 488.00 -$2.04 million N/A N/A MMA Capital $58.17 million 2.28 $100.98 million N/A N/A

MMA Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

Summary

MMA Capital beats Gadsden Properties on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gadsden Properties

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers Â- typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved. Additional information about Gadsden Properties, Inc. may be found online at www.gadsdenreit.com.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. focuses on investments in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

