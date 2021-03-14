Head to Head Analysis: NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) & PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) and PG&E (NYSE:PCG) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NorthWestern and PG&E’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern $1.26 billion 2.54 $202.12 million $3.42 18.46 PG&E $17.13 billion 1.33 -$7.64 billion $3.93 2.93

NorthWestern has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PG&E. PG&E is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NorthWestern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NorthWestern and PG&E’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern 13.32% 8.05% 2.76% PG&E -27.77% 21.57% 2.06%

Risk & Volatility

NorthWestern has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PG&E has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of NorthWestern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of PG&E shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of PG&E shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NorthWestern and PG&E, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern 0 1 4 0 2.80 PG&E 0 4 8 0 2.67

NorthWestern presently has a consensus target price of $63.80, indicating a potential upside of 1.08%. PG&E has a consensus target price of $14.09, indicating a potential upside of 22.42%. Given PG&E’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PG&E is more favorable than NorthWestern.

Summary

NorthWestern beats PG&E on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company's natural gas transmission system covers approximately 4,810 miles of pipeline. It serves approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. NorthWestern Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources. As of December 31, 2019, the company owns and operates approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines, 33 electric transmission substations, approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 68 transmission switching substations, and 760 distribution substations; and natural gas transmission, storage, and distribution system consisting of approximately 43,300 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,300 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as natural gas-fired electric generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

