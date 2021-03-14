Head-To-Head Review: Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) & Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) and Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pulse Biosciences and Medifocus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Medifocus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pulse Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.29%. Given Pulse Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pulse Biosciences is more favorable than Medifocus.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and Medifocus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Biosciences N/A N/A -$46.97 million ($2.26) -13.66 Medifocus $2.77 million 0.19 -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Medifocus has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and Medifocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Biosciences N/A -156.47% -109.75% Medifocus N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medifocus has a beta of 5.12, suggesting that its share price is 412% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Medifocus beats Pulse Biosciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Medifocus Company Profile

Medifocus, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes minimally invasive focused heat systems for the treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate in Canada and the United States. The company owns technology platforms, including Endo-thermotherapy platform, a catheter-based focused heat technology platform that utilizes natural body openings to deliver microwave thermotherapy to the diseased sites; and Adaptive Phased Array (APA) Microwave Focusing platform, which directs focused microwave energy at tumor center to induce shrinkage or eradication of tumors without undue harm to surrounding tissue. It also offers Prolieve Thermodilatation system, a medical device based on endo-thermotherapy for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia. In addition, the company is developing APA 1000, a minimally invasive breast cancer treatment system, which is in pivotal Phase-III clinical trials. The company has a license agreement with Duke University for the development of heat-activated and tumor-targeted immunotherapy and gene therapy technology for the treatment of cancers and other diseases. Medifocus, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

