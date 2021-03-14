Head-To-Head Survey: Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) versus Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Priority Technology and Digital Media Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Digital Media Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00

Priority Technology presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 68.15%. Digital Media Solutions has a consensus price target of $14.60, indicating a potential upside of 27.07%. Given Priority Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Digital Media Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of Priority Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of Priority Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Priority Technology and Digital Media Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $371.85 million 1.42 -$33.59 million ($0.50) -15.76 Digital Media Solutions N/A N/A -$1.32 million N/A N/A

Digital Media Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Priority Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Priority Technology and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology 4.92% N/A -14.70% Digital Media Solutions N/A -102.15% 7.09%

Summary

Priority Technology beats Digital Media Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management. It also offers CPX, a turnkey commercial payments platform comprising CPX Access, CPX Gateway, CPX Commercial Acceptance, and CPX Payments solutions, which automate the AP payment process between buyers and suppliers to enhance financial rebates and automate the vendor payments. In addition, the company provides curated managed services and a suite of integrated automated payment solutions to various financial institutions and card networks; and payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers in the rental real estate, rental storage, medical, and hospitality industries. Further, it offers managed and integrated partners services that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. The company serves small and medium size businesses, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career. It builds, hosts, and maintains a portfolio of owned and operated websites in various verticals, such as insurance, education, home services, consumer finance, and automotive; and digital performance marketing solutions for its advertising clients' brand-specific products or services. The company also offers software-as-a-service and managed services to clients in the insurance, consumer finance, and education verticals. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

