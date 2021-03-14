Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) announced a dividend on Friday, March 12th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th.

Heartland Express has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heartland Express to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

HTLD stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

