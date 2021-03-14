HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00001923 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $399.22 million and $43,731.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002409 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00036724 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005990 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000158 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00015525 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.