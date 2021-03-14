Hegic Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, Hegic has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Hegic token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market capitalization of $97.27 million and $5.24 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.06 or 0.00447846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00061304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00050913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00089148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00067288 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.33 or 0.00511550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011319 BTC.

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,235,246 tokens. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

