HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the February 11th total of 337,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,811.0 days.

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock remained flat at $$86.60 during trading on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $86.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.58.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

