HEIDI (HDI) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded down 26.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, HEIDI has traded 6% lower against the dollar. HEIDI has a market cap of $1,755.41 and $5.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEIDI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

About HEIDI

HDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

