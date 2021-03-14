Helix BioPharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Short Interest Update

Helix BioPharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Helix BioPharma stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. Helix BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

