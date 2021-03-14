Hellenic Coin (HNC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $149.28 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $149.28 million and approximately $550,282.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00003541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.50 or 0.00363968 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000158 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

