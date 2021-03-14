Helpico 1-Day Volume Hits $12.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 74.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Helpico coin can now be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Helpico has traded 48.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helpico has a market cap of $572.17 and $12.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.13 or 0.00441241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00062876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00049324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00091822 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00067232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.51 or 0.00506281 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000485 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

